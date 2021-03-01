Experience counts — vote for Torre
Mayor Torre has proven himself once again. Experience, preparation, dedication and honesty are the ingredients needed for the job. Torre has all of these in spades.
He deserves to be re-elected. No ramp-up time needed. He is up to speed and working hard.
Thanks, Torre, for all you do to make Aspen even better!
David Harris
Aspen
