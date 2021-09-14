Exciting times for EVs
We are expanding awareness of what business and industries can do. We are best at this. H2 Green Steel, Tesla and Aptera Motors are in the forefront. The technology of cordless, high-speed charging is ascendant for big semi-trucks and city buses and taxis and anybody else who wants to use it. Yeah, charge up my EV on a multi-day trip in 10 minutes, I’d go for that. The good news just goes on and on.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
