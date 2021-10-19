Excellent choice in Kenny Teitler
I cannot think of a stronger candidate for Roaring Fork School Board than Kenny Teitler. Kenny has spent a career of 26 years educating and inspiring children in the Roaring Fork Valley.
He has firsthand experience of the challenges and successes facing RFSD. He understands the unique complexities of this district and community. He possesses the education, experience, and demeanor to thoughtfully serve all constituents. He is exactly the type of local leader we need.
I am excited to cast my ballot this November in support of Kenny Teitler and urge you to do the same.
Ted Busch
Carbondale
Zimet needs to continue on Aspen board of education
I am writing in support of re-electing Dr. Susan Zimet to the Aspen School Board. During the term of current Board President Zimet, the board hired a student-focused Superintendent who did a curriculum audit and…