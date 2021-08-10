Everything is positive, Aspen

What could be better than this? We are so blessed to be locals in the greatest ski resort in the world. Some old-timers are disenfranchised but need to realize that everything changes and need to learn how to embrace change.

We are finally a fully functioning resort that is vibrant year-round. Yes, the old-timers do not have to leave when the bull-wheel stops spinning on Ajax. Its getting better all the time.

The Pandora’s expansion is going to be fabulous as I have spent a large amount of money patronizing the Ajax snowcat tours and know what is in store for all. With proper detonations for avy (avalanche protocol) work, skiing will now be available for all in areas known only to a handful of us. I will spill the beans on one of my favorites, Oriental bowl, which will give us all the high altitude blue/green we desperately require on Ajax.

One change I would not like to see is any type of change to the S curve as it is a reminder for the workers to slow down and to “Relax, it’s Aspen.” I will do whatever I can to support the workers of our resort as they are our vital lifeblood and we appreciate all of you! Thank you for everything.

Sorry to end this positive letter on a negative note, but I was one of the e-bikers enjoying the cruise up Maroon Creek Road when we were accosted by the police. There were no sirens. No warnings whatsoever. To them, I will finish with a note of positivity to the police: “Relax, it’s Aspen.”

So happy to be here! Best to all.

WM Burger

Aspen and Manhattan