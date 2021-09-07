Events suffocate Aspen, Snowmass
Why do we need this? Why do we need the X Games, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass crowd-fest, the Food & Wine debauchery, along with all the other events that kill our peaceful way of life here in Aspen/Snowmass?
I believe that we don’t need any of this excess. And I would argue that Aspen/Snowmass degrades itself with these excessive events.
In my opinion, JazzAspen/Snowmass should be downsized to fit in the Benedict Music Tent. X Games should be outsourced to Vail. Food & Wine should spare Wagner Park and instead show up in Denver.
Let’s limit our crowd gatherings to the likes of the Aspen Rotary Ducky Derby or the Snowmass Rotary Wine Festival, both of which will likely be forever contained in the space of a soccer field.
We locals derive no benefit from these massive crowd gatherings. Please send them elsewhere.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village
