EV charging possible thanks to partners

In the weeks before the March 2020 lockdown, I requested company approval for budget to install six electric vehicle charging stations at Aspen Skiing Co. properties.

Fast forward a few months, and the revenue impacts of the lockdown, combined with the opaque forecast for the coming ski season, necessitated reducing that scope to three stations. That’s where partners came in.

Skico was awarded a grant from the State of Colorado’s Energy Office to fund 80% of the purchase and install cost for all six stations, and Holy Cross Energy provided rebates under their Charge at Work program. With that aid as a boon to the project budget, all six stations became a reality. The stations serve employee housing residents, Skico staff and the public. The Aspen Highlands public parking garage is equipped with a ChargePoint two-cord station available now (parking fees apply), and Two Creeks has a station ready for next ski season.

Thank you to our partners.

Ryland French

Director of Facility Operations & Energy, Aspen Skiing Co.