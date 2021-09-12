Enough with the vaccine misinformation

Mr. Chase McWhorter in his most recent letter (“The sanctimonious become unmasked,“ The Aspen Times, Aug. 26) continues to illustrate the adage that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. Again he cites information woefully out of context as he encounters that selected misinformation in conservative media.

In last week’s letter, he repeats the falsehood that natural immunity, from contracting COVID-19, is more effective than the vaccine. The Israeli study he references has not been peer-reviewed, was published on an open website, and according to mainstream scientists and fact checkers, has numerous critical flaws that lead to dangerous, erroneous conclusions. The inference is that it’s better to contract COVID-19 and hope you don’t die than it is to get a vaccine that confers extremely strong protection against being hospitalized and dying, even if there remains the possibility of getting mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. There is no question that any of the COVID-19 vaccines are the safest and most effective means of protecting individuals, achieving herd immunity and most rapidly restoring our economy. Most genuine conservatives are all about protection, patriotism and the economy; one would expect McWhorter and his ilk to vigorously support these Donald Trump-sponsored vaccines.

McWhorter is running for the Roaring Fork District school board. Voters should consider whether they want similarly selected misinformation to influence decisions about children’s education.

George Bohmfalk

Carbondale