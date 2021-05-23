Enough of the Boebert coverage

The fact that these local papers publish anything about Rep. Lauren Boebert, giving her a forum is appalling. It’s not a matter of being fair and balanced. This woman is a racist and a liar and supports insurrection in this country. She is a Donald Trump wannabe that further supports the overthrow of America.

Please, do not give this horrible person a spotlight. Let her quietly be dumped into the dustbins of history.

Ken Fry

Glenwood Springs