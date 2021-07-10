Enough development in West Glenwood Springs

The pasture behind the mall in West Glenwood Springs is our last open space. What a wonderful pasture we have with horses and ducks and geese. Beautiful Red Mountain is in the background. The proposal of 360 units, with 900 vehicles and 1,200 people or so, it’s totally unacceptable for us. We are currently full.

The safety and welfare of our people is at stake. Glenwood Springs Planning & Zoning unanimously denied this project. We expect Glenwood Springs City Council to do the same. Please join us on Facebook at West Glenwood bastard development. The city council meeting will be on July 29. Please join us and remember, growth for growth’s sake is what cancer does.

Michael Hoban

West Glenwood Springs