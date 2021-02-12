Endsley will watch out for Aspen locals

These have been trying times for our little mountain paradise; I’m sure we can all agree we’ve had better times. The one thing I love about this town is the locals support each other and support one another.

That is why I support Casey Endsley for Aspen City Council. He has nothing but the best interests for his fellow citizens. As many residents know, we do have many mental health issues and housing issues that affect the people that love and work in this town to make it a top tourist destination.

I believe it all starts with the locals, and Aspen’s vitality and success is dependent on the people who live and work here. Vote Casey Endsley for council. He has the best interest for the people that make this town function.

Kelci Vannice

Aspen