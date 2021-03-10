Ending the filibuster has dire consequences

Progressive Democrats are now clamoring for an end to the U.S. Senate filibuster in order to get good bills such as House Resolution 1 (voting and campaign finance reform) passed into law. However, abolishing the filibuster is a two-edged sword that could backfire on democratic hopes and ideals in only a few short years.

For example, if (Heaven forbid) Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, and the Republicans flip both the House and Senate, their majority rule without the filibuster could have disastrous consequences. Those could include: attempting to partially privatize Social Security; dramatically cutting Medicare and SNAP (food stamp) programs; repealing Obamacare; gutting major environmental laws and protections like the National Environmental Policy (NEPA) and the Endangered Species Acts; restricting mail voting in federal elections and/or mandating voter IDs; end-running Roe v. Wade; and passing laws to resurrect coal, oil and gas leasing.

There is no doubt in my mind that Trump would push all of those. He has in the past.

The news media has done a very poor job of pointing out the downside of eliminating the filibuster. And lest anyone doubt the completely un-American and evil bent of today’s Republican Party, just look at the current effort to limit Sunday voting (mostly by black people after church) in Georgia!

So, we should look very carefully before we leap on the filibuster, and not legislate merely with the present in mind. If the filibuster is abolished and the U.S. Senate becomes a majority rule body, like the House has always been, there could be terrible things done by Republicans down the road, and there would be little or nothing the public could do to stop them.

Andy Wiessner

Snowmass