End of the road for HOV lanes?

Spring is right around the corner and Colorado Department of Transportation will soon start their annual ritual of line-painting Highway 82. How ’bout, while they’re at it, they black out all those HOV diamonds from Basalt to the Aspen Business Center?

Anyone who has driven solo through Snowmass Canyon at 60 mph (well over the speed limit) in the legally required left lane has predictably experienced the wrath of other drivers flying up behind them, flashing headlights, honking horns and extending middle fingers as they pass on the right.

Although well-intentioned from the start, the HOV lane has never even remotely achieved its goal of promoting ride-sharing, even pre-COVID. The only resulting behaviors I’ve witnessed are high-speed lane surfing, law scoffing and road rage.

Increased law enforcement would help, of course, but our men in blue have better things to do than pulling over slow-pokes driving alone in the far right lane. Ticketing dangerous drivers in the left lane would seem to better serve the public. Or maybe better yet, we simply go back to the traditional, time-tested rules of the road — “Stay Right Except to Pass”?

Patrick Holloran

El Jebel