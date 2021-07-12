Empty Wheeler seats don’t make sense
We have been coming to Aspen for many years, to enjoy the music festival and the great hiking.
One of the joys was always to attend the opera scenes master class at the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday morning, to learn from the talented Edward Berkeley how to stage and appreciate operas. He can transform a very good staging to a gripping experience, with just a few words.
This year it was very hard to get tickets. I called 10 times or so before I lucked out.
When I got to the Wheeler auditorium I noticed that the first three rows (the best seats) of both main floor and balcony were empty, with each seat bearing a sign “not available”.
That is over a 100 prime seats not offered.
What is going on here?
Hans Jostlein
Naperville, Illinois
