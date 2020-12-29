 Emmer wallows in ideological mire | AspenTimes.com
Emmer wallows in ideological mire

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Unfortunately, Aspen’s Grand Panjandrum and retired tax lawyer Maurice Emmer is wedged between blinkered ideology and a lack of ability to see the obvious. Without facts or law on his side to pound, he pounds sarcastic inferences that resound like knuckles on a Halloween pumpkin. Still, his trumpeted denunciations serve as a constant reminder of what common sense is up against.

Tim Cooney

Aspen

 

