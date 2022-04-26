Emily Taylor for Aspen Fire
Please join me in voting for Emily Taylor for the Aspen Fire Department board. Emily has extensive environmental and leadership experience enhanced by her work as marketing director at ACES and participation in Roaring Fork Leadership (and many other community organizations). Emily knows the ins and outs of nonprofit work and displays excellent listening, critical thinking and communication skills. She seeks to support our urgent needs for wildfire mitigation and community preparedness if elected to the Aspen Fire Department Board.
Emily elevates female leadership and participation as the only female running. Vote for Emily!
Melissa Seigle
Aspen
