Emergency by design
What’s the “emergency?” Perceived problems from development didn’t appear overnight. Bad precedent. Why not claim the hike in housing mitigation is an “emergency” and avoid having to listen to the folks?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Snowmaking and a path of destruction
If ya’ll don’t think that the worst tornado in American history, one traveling a destructive path along the ground for more than 200 miles, has something to do with global weather modification, you are deluded.