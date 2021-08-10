Elitist attitude has no place in Aspen
To WM Burger,
Your letter in the Aspen Daily News, Aug. 8 and in the Aspen Times, Aug. 9, states the “workers” and our police should “Relax, it’s Aspen.” A key word in your letter is “patronizing.” (“Everything is positive, Aspen”)
Are you not aware that we all use the S curves, and that the emergency vehicle on Maroon Creek Road with lights flashing was on the way to a tragic accident? Was your “cruise” more important?
Your elitist and condescending attitude stands in the way of you ever being a “local” or a true member of this community.
Helen Palmer
Aspen
