Election integrity as dead as a dog
I was catching up with a friend in Florida, a retired oral surgeon. He told me their dog Daisy received a mail-in ballot for the November election. He said she qualified on two counts. One, she was a dog. Two, she’s been dead for over 10 years.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
