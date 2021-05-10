Educators should watch their language

Now that powers on high have assured the community that Aspen schools will not be teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT), the recent controversy can be put to rest.

But it should be noted that the controversy arose in the first place because both administrators and teachers have been echoing language found in CRT, including key terms such as “equity” and “inclusiveness.”

These words clearly mean different things to different people. To Aspen High School student Kayla Tehrani, for example, “equity” is the means by which students of every background can be assured “a safe environment when at school.” (“Inclusivity at Aspen High is a good thing,” May 6, The Aspen Times)

Fine — even if this is a pretty tall order. As a WASP attending a New York City public middle school in the ’50s, I was regularly intimidated and beaten up by Black kids, Puerto Rican kids and Irish kids. In diverse environments kids tend to “go tribal” and become merciless pack animals. If current school policies can put an end to such behavior, great, but I’m skeptical. As Mark Twain observed, we’re all human, and you can’t get any worse than that.

For Critical Race Theorists, however, “equity” is quite another matter, being the means (as in “whatever it takes”) by which to erase 400 years of perceived white hegemony and oppression of women and people of color (whatever that means — aren’t we all found in the Crayola box somewhere?). Plainly construed, “equity” is an instrument of anti-white racism and the hatred of all things Western, including Western religion.

So if Kayla is worried about her safety, being from a Muslim country (Iran), thanks to CRT about 60% of our population is supposed to be worried about being from a generally Christian country created by ancestors who came from Europe. And don’t think that this isn’t the message, in a great many public and private schools, and in practically all of our universities, across America and Europe.

Enough said, I hope. In the future let’s be mindful of the words we choose.

Chad Klinger

Snowmass Village