Easy access to Aspen’s history

Thank you for the Nov. 7 article about Aspen Fire’s Jake Andersen and his wife discovering a journal that belonged to fellow fireman WW Cornell in the late 1800s (“A voice from Aspen’s past gives glimpse into fireman’s daily life,” The Aspen Times).

It is thrilling when important area stories are discovered, especially through exciting artifacts. Personal journals are especially informative primary resources, and the coincidental parallel track of Cornell and Andersen’s career paths makes this discovery even more relevant and special.

We at Aspen Historical Society enjoyed helping with the research for the story. A similar journal of WW Cornell is preserved in the AHS Archives as well as one of his works of art, the portrait of Col. Bowman that originally hung in the Bowman Building on Cooper Avenue (two buildings to the west of Skye Gallery). We invite the public to view these artifacts, the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection referenced in the article, and more in the online archives at aspenhistory.org. To explore the archives in person or for research assistance for your own history questions, contact our archivists at 970-925-3721.

Aspen Historical Society