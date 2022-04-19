Earth needs your help
Earth’s temperature has increased undeniably since the ice age because of greenhouse gasses. This problem needs all of our attention, as you may be aware.
In a study conducted by students at Basalt High School, it was found that the Earth continues to get hotter and hotter as the years go on. This is due to the number of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. During our study we collected data from the ice age through an online simulation that showed the temperature after one minute of exposure to infrared radiation, the number was 7.5 C. After running the same procedure but changing the year to 2020, we found that the temperature increased to 14.7 C. During the ice age, the heat reflected back out into the atmosphere, but because of the greenhouse effect, in 2020 the heat was being trapped in the ground, leading to global warming.
Global warming is one of the most pressing issues, because not only is this Earth home to us as humans, but it’s what sustains all life on Earth. As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in 2018 during his address to the UN General Assembly, “Climate change is moving faster than we are.” Guterres’ statement sheds light on the root of the issue, as humans we are not giving our home the attention that it needs; instead, we are quickly weakening it, and soon time will run out. So I leave you with this: Ask not what Earth can do for you, but what you can do for your Earth.
India Butchart
Basalt High School
