EagleCo can better prioritize vaccinations
Like many old geezers (I am 75) in Eagle County (Basalt and other unincorporated areas), I had some hope of getting a vaccine inoculation this week and tried to sign up through the county’s ridiculous process Monday. I tried to call at exactly 8 a.m. and went on the website at exactly 8 a.m., also. The “slots” were filled by 8:04 a.m., according a news report.
I have a suggestion to Eagle County Health. Give the vaccine to the oldest of the seniors first. The current group of seniors is anyone over 70. This is too large a group for the number of vaccines available. Use a lottery system after you determine how many are over 90 and then move to those over 85. It is very frustrating to think that there is vaccine and then there is not enough available.
I ask God daily to show me the way of patience, tolerance , kindliness and love. Finally, thanks to all the health care workers.
Edward Tiernan
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
EagleCo can better prioritize vaccinations
Like many old geezers (I am 75) in Eagle County (Basalt and other unincorporated areas), I had some hope of getting a vaccine inoculation this week and tried to sign up through the county’s ridiculous…