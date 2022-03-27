E-bikes get us back out enjoying life

Why I ride a class one mountain e-bike? A few weeks ago, I was at a party when a young man asked me why I ride an e-bike.

I know that I’m not supposed to answer a question with a question, but I couldn’t help myself on this occasions. I replied to him: Why do you use wide, soft, short powder skis on a powder day? Short answer. It makes skiing powder more fun, easier on the muscles and can last all day.

I said to him that’s why I ride my class one e-bike. I can ride further, it’s easier on my old legs, and it’s fun. Class one e-bikes are not a free ride. You have to pedal. What most people see for the e-bikes are the class 2 ( basically a motorcycle) and class 3, which is like a class one but a top speed of 28 mph. Class 2 and 3 are great commuter bikes.

My class one e-mountain bike has a 500-watt electric motor, which equals half a horse power. Riding up a steep mountain is just slightly faster than my old regular mountain bike. I ride up mountain bike trails maybe 3 mph faster. I arrive at the top maybe 10% faster. It is super quiet (I can’t even hear it). My e-bike does no more damage to a trail than a regular mountain bike.

Why do tennis players use large headed rackets? Why do golfers use large headed drivers? Riding my class in e-mountain bike is like swimming laps in the pool with flippers. Riding my e-bike gives me back my 40-year-old legs. Approaching 70 and over 20 surgeries in five years, two metal knees and two hips, I can now still ride my favorite trails. I played way too hard in my younger years, and now I’m paying for that lifestyle. What I see the young athletes in our valley doing to their bodies today, they will be thanking me when they get older.





Ian Long

Snowmass Village