Dueling T-shirts
Thanks anyway, Bruno Kirchenwitz, for the T-shirt offer but love my “Bye-Don 2020” T-shirt! (“One Heck of an offer,” letters, Aug. 28, The Aspen Times)
Carl Heck
Aspen
Events suffocate Aspen, Snowmass
Why do we need this? Why do we need the X Games, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass crowd-fest, the Food & Wine debauchery, along with all the other events that kill our peaceful way of life…