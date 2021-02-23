Doyle will represent Aspen well on council

Preserving Aspen’s past while ensuring its future might best describe John Doyle’s bid for Aspen City Council. I have known John for over two decades and have always been impressed by his commitment to our small-town character, our rich history and, of course, our outdoor recreation economy and environment.

John is a steady hand and a voice for locals, and, importantly, he understands that our community needs and desires balance between turbo-charged tourism and protecting the things we value most about Aspen. John Doyle will do a great job representing Aspen on City Council.

Chris Davenport

Snowmass