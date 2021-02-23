Doyle will represent Aspen well on council
Preserving Aspen’s past while ensuring its future might best describe John Doyle’s bid for Aspen City Council. I have known John for over two decades and have always been impressed by his commitment to our small-town character, our rich history and, of course, our outdoor recreation economy and environment.
John is a steady hand and a voice for locals, and, importantly, he understands that our community needs and desires balance between turbo-charged tourism and protecting the things we value most about Aspen. John Doyle will do a great job representing Aspen on City Council.
Chris Davenport
Snowmass
Doyle knows how to keep Aspen special
John Doyle describes the mission of his City Council campaign as “protecting our small town character, local businesses and quality of life while preserving the environment.” That sounds good to me.