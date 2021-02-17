Doyle will keep Aspen development in check

Support John Doyle. I am, because he represents the same values I do. Keep new home construction smaller.

He is talented (he can carve a totem pole from a downed cottonwood tree). He is quiet and smart, like the “old“ Aspenites are.

Growth is inevitable. Smart growth is necessary. He voted against the Lift 1A project. I say, don’t crowd the 1A side. Development is out of control.

John will keep his eye on the big projects.

Martha Madsen

Aspen