Doyle will keep Aspen development in check
Support John Doyle. I am, because he represents the same values I do. Keep new home construction smaller.
He is talented (he can carve a totem pole from a downed cottonwood tree). He is quiet and smart, like the “old“ Aspenites are.
Growth is inevitable. Smart growth is necessary. He voted against the Lift 1A project. I say, don’t crowd the 1A side. Development is out of control.
John will keep his eye on the big projects.
Martha Madsen
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
History won’t be on 43 senators’ side
Senators during the Trump impeachment trial were faced with the same dilemma senators faced, in 2003, when confronted with the decision to attack Iraq. They were both dealing with lies.