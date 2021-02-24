Doyle will help tame the development beast
I am supporting John Doyle for several reasons.
He embodies a combination of old school sensibility and decorum mixed with intelligent forward thinking in regard to our environment, he is in favor of taming hideous over-development, and increasing affordable housing for locals.
John has engaged thoughtfully while standing up to big development and would truly represent the heart of what we love about Aspen.
Lisa Yorker
Aspen
Berger’s passing a reminder of Aspen’s rich history
With much sorrow I heard of the passing of a good friend Bruce Berger. He was a man for all seasons, a pianist, prolific author, environmentalist, and lover of Aspen.