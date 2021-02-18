Doyle will defend Aspen to the core
Integrity, honesty and environmental awareness — three great qualities of John Doyle. We’re very lucky to have him in our community. And we would be even more lucky to him on Aspen City Council.
John is a man of character, and he sure knows the character of this region. He has lived here for 40 years, including over a decade in small off-the-grid cabins on the back of Aspen Mountain. He’s worked a host of different jobs, ranging from making skis to constructing buildings to crafting sculptures, all the while deepening his understanding of the rich but fragile ecosystems that are the beating heart of this place.
If elected to City Council, he will stand strong to protect our community, our environment and our core values.
Tom Barron
Aspen
