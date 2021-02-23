Doyle knows how to keep Aspen special

John Doyle describes the mission of his City Council campaign as “protecting our small town character, local businesses and quality of life while preserving the environment.” That sounds good to me.

He’s a thoughtful guy who will work to control our growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create affordable housing and support our arts and cultural nonprofits. These are precisely the things that make Aspen both special and a great place to live.

I support John Doyle and hope you will too.

John Bennett

Aspen