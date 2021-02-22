Doyle has the sense of community Aspen needs

We are asking you to vote for John Doyle for Aspen City Council. We have known John for about 40 years and are confident he will make the right decisions for our community and our environment.

For those of you who may not know John, think of the many things that make you want to call this place home, such as the beautiful surroundings, appreciation for the environment and strong sense of community. You can count on John to protect and preserve the myriad things that make this such a wonderful place to live.

Vote John Doyle for Aspen City Council!

Jim and Anne Marie McPhee

Aspen