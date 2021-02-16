Doyle has the right qualifications for Aspen City Council

John Doyle is my pick for Aspen City Council, here’s why. He has the history, perspective and temperament to be an effective member of the council. With over 40 years here in Aspen, John has seen the vast change our little town has undergone over the years. Some of this change is for the better, some for the worse.

John also knows why we are such an attractive destination- the mountain environment: the skiing and the town’s character. As a sculptor, Doyle values the arts as a vital part of this character. John has an intimate knowledge of Aspen and the surrounding environment. He is highly informed on local issues, be it affordable housing, protecting our environment or smart development.

He understands the challenge of moving Aspen forward as a destination resort while keeping an eye on that which makes Aspen unique. Adding to this challenge, John brings a sense of environmental stewardship. He knows that with Aspen’s prominence, we have both the ability and the responsibility to be a positive role model for Colorado and beyond. Please vote for John Doyle.

Andre Wille

Basalt