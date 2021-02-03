Doyle has Aspen’s big picture in mind

While an election is the last thing anyone wants to think about, an important race for two Aspen City Council seats is coming up March 2. I will be giving my support to John Doyle. No matter what issues come to council, I know John will research them thoroughly and have a solid understanding.

John is a 40-year local and has seen our small town change. John is willing to step into the difficult position of being on City Council. Preserving Aspen’s small-town character for the local people who live here and most importantly for our children. Beyond our community, we all know Aspen is unique and special because it’s nestled below seven 14ers and surrounded by three wilderness areas.

John understands people come to visit and live here because of the environment. Preserving and protecting our most precious resource from unnecessary development, keeping our workforce close and supporting small local businesses in the right locations will be more important than special interests or short-term gains.

John has vast personal work experience to understand our local economy. John Doyle would be a tremendous asset to Aspen as a calm, thoughtful intelligent voice on City Council.

Pierre Wille

Aspen