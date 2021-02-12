Doyle gets Aspen
I am enthusiastically supporting John Doyle for Aspen City Council. He is able to see through the fog and hear through the noise in order to stay true to his vision of Aspen. He believes that the character of this wonderful town should be rescued and believes that it is worth the hard work, thought and time it takes to tackle those forces that are willing to sell it to the highest bidder.
He is an excellent listener and has a steady rudder. He remembers how we once were and is creative in thinking about how we can maintain the best of our quirky character and how we can enhance the best of Aspen. When he speaks, his words are well thought out and certainly worth listening to.
Suzanne Caskey
Aspen
