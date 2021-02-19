Doyle embodies Aspen
John Doyle represents and is dedicated to what I value most about Aspen. Wild places, adventure, creativity, reverence for beauty and a deep sense of the history and meaning of this place.
Defending and promoting those qualities in the face of the pressures of growth is essential to ensuring the Aspen we love.
Jim Kravitz
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kimbo the exact leader Aspen needs
Kimbo Brown-Schirato will be a bold, decisive leader that we desperately need.