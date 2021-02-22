Doyle and Ward H. for Aspen City Council
John Doyle will represent the community well based on his longstanding commitment to housing, the environment and solving community issues that are central to maintaining our core values and the Aspen community.
Vote for Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle. They both have comprehensive common sense understanding and solutions for Aspen’s future.
Art Burrows
Aspen
