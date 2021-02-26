Doyle and Hauenstein have the pedigrees for council
Aspen has always been a desirable yet difficult place to live. The “I love you, you’re perfect, now change’” dynamic isn’t new, but the magnitude of big money and development pressure Aspen now faces is unparalleled.
Who to vote for all depends on whether you view Aspen as a commodity or a community. Cycles of disruption, growth, change and renewal are inevitable; what matters is how they are managed for future outcomes. For some, buzzwords like “activation” and “maximum density” take prominence over quality of life, livability and community character.
When casting your vote, simply ask: Should we further fuel the engine of growth, accelerate the rate of change, discard the goals of our community plan (that has served us so well that everyone wants a piece of Aspen) to embrace the bigger, glitzier, activated vision of Aspen that tries to out-Vail Vail?
This isn’t the time for naive or single-issue candidates, or those funded by the development community, regardless of their good intent.
Aspen needs council members who understand the reasons behind our community’s great success and will build upon those, while being willing to work through tough issues to find compromises that consider all our community needs, from public health and housing to the economy and the environment. I encourage you to vote for council members who see Aspen as a community first, can say “no” when needed and are grounded in a sense of service to others and a sustainable future.
I’m voting for Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle.
Rachael Richards
Councilwoman, Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Mulcahy will free Aspen from big government’s clutch
On behalf of Lee Mulcahy, I would like to wish him well for running for Aspen mayor.