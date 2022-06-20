Down on Food & Wine
Friday evening, while trying to navigate heavier than usual car traffic, an ambulance, sirens going, was attempting to make its way east on Main Street. I was struck by the nonchalance of a gleeful couple on a moped sailing through an intersection, the lady on the back smiling with her hands in the air as if they were somewhere on the coast of Italy. To my shock and dismay, some sort of shiny new 4×4 crossed the very same intersection right behind them, passengers bearing very similar grins.
The ambulance driver had to come to a full stop before turning right into town. I’ve been in Aspen over 25 years and am grateful for the benefits that large events bring. Aspen Food & Wine, however, has become one of gross consumption. It leaves a trail of jet fuel, food waste, trash and an unfortunate amount of over-the-limit drivers on our roads. Perhaps a smaller event would be an answer or simply ignore it and accept that this is what Aspen has become.
Lee Webb
Snowmass Village
Unintended consequences of Ordinance 13
Here’s a clear explanation of what I am confident will occur if/when Aspen City Council enacts Ordinance 13, their answer to fixing residential development by way of demolition allotments.