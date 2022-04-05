Doublespeak from Boebert
Our district’s voice in the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, has kicked off a campaign announcing that “Nine of (her) legislative priorities for rural Colorado were signed into law.”
One small problem with that claim. She voted against the bill that achieved all nine of those “priorities.” Her crowning legislative achievement was obtained despite her best efforts.
Sean Braisted
Snowmass
