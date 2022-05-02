Don’t normalize addiction

Recent articles about the drug fentanyl had some alarming information. The stats point to the USA being the drug consumption king of the world. Annually, 47 tons of heroin, 145 tons of cocaine and 3 or 4 tons of fentanyl.

Much less fentanyl is needed because of its potency. This super drug killed over 67,000 Americans in 2021, of which 890 were Coloradans. By comparison, Colorado traffic deaths were only 672. We charge drunk drivers with vehicular homicide, we should charge fentanyl dealers with chemical homicide.

If you get caught selling poison, you go to prison. You get saved from an overdose, you go to prison unless you rat out your poison peddler. Whether a bullet, pull or powder, it’s all murder. We need to stop coddling criminals and addicts alike.

One local addiction “expert” opined, “getting rid of the stigmas around drug use and addiction will lead us down an unobstructed path to recovery.” Hmmm. We need to normalize addiction in order to cure it?

This sounds more like a job security plan for therapists than a drug security plan for our children. Enabling addicts to remain addicted through clean needle handouts and “safe” injection sites is inane and counterproductive. Addicts need intervention, not destigmatization. Normalizing addiction is a disservice to the addict.





I speak from experience. A long time ago, I stopped using needles for fun, without dying. A few dozen of my friends were not as fortunate. Fentanyl raises the danger to a whole new level. We must act forcefully or sit by and watch this lethal affliction continue to grow.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle