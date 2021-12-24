Don’t let them bring you down
This letter was originally addressed to Carolyn Sackariason, regarding her column published Dec. 20.
You are a caring and very good and professional journalist. As a longtime local, I have seen my share of Ritchie Riches come and go — kind of like flushing the toilet.
One thing all these entitled pompous newcomers will never understand is Aspen is a real community with hardworking, good people. They will never fit in! Ever. But they are here, despite this.
Keep on trucking, Carolyn, and try to ignore the tiny pebbles that get stuck in the tires; eventually they fall out of the treads and end up on the side of the road — always on the outside looking in.
Mark Tye
Aspen
