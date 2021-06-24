Don’t let developers take over Roaring Fork Valley
So, I read that Evan Schreiber, the developer of the proposed Fields housing development, thinks he’s doing something impactful in a good way (“Midvalley development The Fields is back with new owner, new plan,” June 15, The Aspen Times).
If that means building yet another huge development right down the road from the massive Tree Farm and Willits, which has become almost a mini city, I beg to differ.
This project will have a total negative impact on the quality of life of the neighborhoods in the surrounding area. The traffic increase it will cause on Valley Road is totally unacceptable.
So, Evan, consider this a declaration of war on your unwanted project. We are going to organize and fight you tooth and nail to stop the out-of-control development in the midvalley .
Please shoot an email to the Roaring Fork Reginal Planning Commission or the Eagle County commissioners if you share my concern. Enough is enough!
Tom O’Keefe
Middle Roaring Fork Valley
