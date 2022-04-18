 Don’t dumb us down | AspenTimes.com
Don’t dumb us down

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Never think; don’t discuss

Close your eyes and mind

Thinking’s not worth the fuss

Keep your mind confined

Why climb the tree of knowledge?


Just cut the damn thing down

Crap is all they teach in college

Kick the teachers out of town

No ideas, no thought, no truth

Censorship forever and ever

Be ignorant in the voting booth

Vote dumb; pretend you’re clever

Or … ensure our libraries bulge

With ideas of all shapes and sizes

And censorship won’t be indulged

In any of its disguises

Fight back; deploy the bird

Tweet “Read Books,” again and again

Stop censorship of any word

Ignorance must never win

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village

