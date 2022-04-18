Don’t dumb us down
Never think; don’t discuss
Close your eyes and mind
Thinking’s not worth the fuss
Keep your mind confined
Why climb the tree of knowledge?
Just cut the damn thing down
Crap is all they teach in college
Kick the teachers out of town
No ideas, no thought, no truth
Censorship forever and ever
Be ignorant in the voting booth
Vote dumb; pretend you’re clever
Or … ensure our libraries bulge
With ideas of all shapes and sizes
And censorship won’t be indulged
In any of its disguises
Fight back; deploy the bird
Tweet “Read Books,” again and again
Stop censorship of any word
Ignorance must never win
Greg Lewis
Snowmass Village
