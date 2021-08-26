Don’t be hoodwinked by Carbondale developer

The owner of the River Valley Ranch Golf Course wants to convert the driving range into a high-end hotel or high-density housing. He knows the community would never approve (as required), so he is asking the town to eliminate the requirement for resident approval of land uses changes in their neighborhoods. Outrageous!

As a 17-year Roaring Fork Valley resident, I am appalled at this attempt to change the well-considered rules in Carbondale’s uniform development code solely for its benefit. Not only would implementing this proposal change the nature of the very successful River Valley Ranch community, but it would apply to all current and future PUDs in Carbondale and essentially remove the control that neighborhoods, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the trustees have over the nature of development in the community.

Crystal Outdoors LLC knew the rules when they bought the golf course several years ago. This attempt to circumvent them should be rejected by the town. To even give them consideration would be an affront not only to Roaring Fork Valley residents, who have invested many millions of dollars into the community as we know it, but also to all of the Carbondale residents who voted in 1994 to approve River Valley Ranch and to all who live in Carbondale PUDs.

Please contact P&Z (msikes@carbondaleco.net) and/or attend the public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall.

Susan Edelstein

Carbondale