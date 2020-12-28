Don is done
The Oxford English Dictionary defines a pardon as “A remission of the legal consequences of an offense or conviction.” A secondary meaning, pertaining to the Christian Church, defines pardon as “An indulgence, widely sold in medieval Europe; (historians have found these could be corruptly bought from the Church as a pardon for a lifetime’s sins.”)
This medieval definition seems oddly relevant to the new avalanche of unscrupulous “pardons” thrust upon us by our outgoing sociopath in chief.
These indulgences were of course paid for with bloody, treasonous, criminal acts. But it’s been a very long year and I’m reaching my limits of anger and exasperation. So, let’s play a fun word game! Pardon: an indulgence. Par: French preposition meaning “by.“ Don: old white man typically under investigation in New York City. Translation: pardon = by Don = bye Don! = BIDEN! Ah-ha! Everything makes sense now.
Merry end to 2020, and may a happier New Year get here sooner than my Christmas packages!
Christy Yoest
Aspen
Help stimulate nonprofits
Assuming that COVID-19 stimulus checks are issued, I encourage all who are able to join me in donating some or all of their $600 to those who need it more.