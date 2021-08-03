Don’ forget the commuters to Aspen
In true Aspen style, (Aspen City Councilwoman) Rachel Richards’s comment on the traffic congestion “it bothers our residents on a daily basis” is selfish and appalling!
What about the workers who cater to the desires and whims of entitled Aspenites? Riding a bus or carpool, congestion is an issue for us too! Residents would be “bothered” more if workers couldn’t get to work!
I do applaud the fact that there is discussion! And what fun it will be next summer when the roundabout is worked on!
Leary O’Gorman
Carbondale
