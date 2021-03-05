Don but not forgotten
One fine spring day years ago, my friends and I were enjoying our lunch outside at Bonnie’s. Suddenly there was a commotion at the end of the deck. There was Donald Trump canoodling with his new friend, Marla Maples. Ivana materialized and strode over to the couple and slapped Marla hard across the face.
She shouted, “Get your hands off the Donald!” The rest is history.
Cheryl Towning
Aspen
