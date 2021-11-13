Doing business downvalley
Stories appear daily about Aspen’s staffing difficulties. I’m doing my part. I’m only patronizing downvalley businesses. It kills two birds: relieves the staffing pressures here and rewards the downvalley counties, which appreciate the business more than Pitkin County.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kudos & Kindness (Nov. 14, 2021): Aspen Elks deserve thanks for supporting football players
My name is Nate Thomas, and I’m a captain of the Aspen High School football team. I wanted to write a letter to thank a few people who made our season better. I would like…