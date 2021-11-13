 Doing business downvalley | AspenTimes.com
Doing business downvalley

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Stories appear daily about Aspen’s staffing difficulties. I’m doing my part. I’m only patronizing downvalley businesses. It kills two birds: relieves the staffing pressures here and rewards the downvalley counties, which appreciate the business more than Pitkin County.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

 

 

Letter to the Editor
