Dogmatic critics of Ascendigo proposal
The neighborhood of Missouri Heights is under serious threat by the proposed Ascendigo development. This week, I participated in a neighborhood protest during the Garfield County commissioners’ site visit. Accompanying me were my dog Mochi and a friend’s dog, Harper. Following is my diary entry for the day.
“Harper participated in his first Protest March today and did very well. He did get a little tired and I carried him for a while but all in all he was a Concerned Citizen and exercised his right to peacefully protest. On the other hand, his friend Mochi spent most of her time running around smelling the other dogs’ butts and generally not giving the situation the serious attention it required. I’m going to have a little talk with her about Civic Duty. But I’m proud of Harper; I see a great political future for him. Perhaps State Senator as a first step? The sky’s the limit!”
Sue Craver
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Don’t sell short nonprofits like Ascendigo
Several letters have been published recently about the proposed Ascendigo Ranch at Missouri Heights. Those opposed have brought up the issue of property taxes as a basis for Garfield County to deny Ascendigo’s land use…