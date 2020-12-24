Disease is humane way to slow overpopulation

As someone who identifies as an environmentalist, I was taught to believe that we will one day run out of resources if we continue to live like we have over the past 200 years (clean water, fertile soil, space to put our waste). As the world’s population continues to increase, these resources are being depleted faster and faster. As a species, we are living longer than ever before. At some point, we are going to reach dangerously low levels of water/waste space and countries will fight each other for the remains of these resources.

I’m not sure if that would lead to nuclear warfare, biological warfare, or whatever — but I do know that billions of people would be killed so that one country’s population could survive. Instead of letting this happen, wouldn’t it make sense to admit that we are in fact overpopulated and that we need people to die more than we need people reproducing right now?

If we do accept this belief, how would we reduce the population in a fair/humane way?

I think a disease is the most efficient/fair/humane way of reducing the population. Everyone will get it, everyone will get sick and suffer, and some will end up dying. If you have lived an unhealthy life and/or are obese, chances are you’ve used more resources and done more damage to the planet than the average healthy person (there are exceptions but for the most part this is true). So those people, along with the old and sick, would likely not survive. Those who are young and healthy would likely survive and then restrategize how to function as a society in terms of sustainability.

While I was initially terrified of COVID-19 and in favor of the lockdowns, I now see this as an opportunity to tackle mankind’s biggest and newest problem — overpopulation.

While critics of my theory/belief will accuse me of being an evil tyrant, I have to ask: Which solution is more evil/tyrannical — letting people die from COVID now or waiting and protecting everyone until we are out of clean water and waste space? Because if and when the latter happens, things will be a lot more chaotic than they are now.

Haines Donnelly

Aspen