Dirty local money
For those who don’t know, the Chabad of Aspen Jewish center on Main Street was funded by Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who is good friends with Vladimir Putin and helped get him into power back in the ‘90s. He also owns millions of dollars worth of property in Pitkin County. Taking money from this billionaire who has blood on his hands is disgraceful.
Chris McAuliff
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A troubling local link to Putin
As a property owner in Snowmass and in Denver who is Jewish and one generation away from being Ukrainian, I am troubled by the presence of one of Putin’s oligarchs in Snowmass.